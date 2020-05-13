CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 24,011 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $598,594.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,711,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, May 11th, Langley Steinert sold 14,514 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $359,947.20.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $592,351.37.

On Monday, May 4th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $278,779.32.

On Friday, May 1st, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $270,615.24.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $271,215.54.

On Monday, April 27th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $247,923.90.

On Friday, April 24th, Langley Steinert sold 8,359 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $167,347.18.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 924 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $18,489.24.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $241,080.48.

On Thursday, April 9th, Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $88,460.60.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,541 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 714.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,239 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,982,000 after acquiring an additional 957,321 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $29,488,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1,184.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 506,955 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.