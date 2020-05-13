Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $662,944.59 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $662,944.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,019,110.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,447 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total transaction of $447,923.35.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $149,573.60.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $225,280.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Theodore Blegen sold 49 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total transaction of $9,202.69.

Shares of MPWR opened at $209.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.51 and its 200-day moving average is $171.60. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $219.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,005,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,686.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 62,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 42,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.22.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

