Jeff Baker Sells 5,158 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CLX opened at $205.68 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $65,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upped their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

