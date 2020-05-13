Jeff Baker Sells 5,158 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE CLX opened at $205.68 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upped their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.23.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
