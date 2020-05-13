Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after buying an additional 960,412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALXN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day moving average is $102.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

