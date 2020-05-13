SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 12,310 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $9,297,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PCH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

