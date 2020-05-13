SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,446,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

SQM opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

