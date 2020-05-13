SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 514.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

NYSE NWN opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.21%.

In other news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

