-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). 8X8 posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 8X8 from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $113,010.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,114,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,597,000 after acquiring an additional 664,154 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,506,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after buying an additional 328,976 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,188,000 after buying an additional 930,947 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after buying an additional 629,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,827,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

