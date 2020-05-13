Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,967,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,206 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Ceridian HCM worth $448,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after acquiring an additional 223,491 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $8,909,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 29.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $664,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $115,938,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,805,461 shares of company stock valued at $407,380,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

