State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Globe Life by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its position in Globe Life by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Globe Life by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,117,000 after acquiring an additional 118,310 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Globe Life by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 145,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.64. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

