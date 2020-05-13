Doyle Wealth Management Has $18.23 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.9% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

