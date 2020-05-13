KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 12,392 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.8% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.