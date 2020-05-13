D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

