Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $7.23 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

