NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $18.61 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.6% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

