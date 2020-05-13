Capstone Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Apple makes up 8.2% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.73 and a 200-day moving average of $281.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

