Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.6% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 152,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

