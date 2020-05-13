Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 759 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 37.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

