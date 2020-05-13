Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

