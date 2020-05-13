Riverstone Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.4% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 152,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,784,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.89. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

