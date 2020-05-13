Conning Inc. Has $16.43 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

