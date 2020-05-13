Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.6% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.89. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

