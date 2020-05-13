Peavine Capital LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peavine Capital LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.5% of Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 152,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.89. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

