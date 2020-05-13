Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,328 shares during the period. Apple makes up 8.6% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $334,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.89. The company has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.