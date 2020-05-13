Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $8.68 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

AAPL opened at $311.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

