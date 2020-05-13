Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,725 to GBX 2,225. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ocado Group traded as high as GBX 1,924.50 ($25.32) and last traded at GBX 1,917.50 ($25.22), with a volume of 91114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,864 ($24.52).

OCDO has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 932 ($12.26) target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,423.62 ($18.73).

In related news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total value of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,498.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,297.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47.

Ocado Group Company Profile (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

