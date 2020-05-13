Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 156.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,086 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Northern Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $74.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.96.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,952 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

