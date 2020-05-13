Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,847 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 667.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,561.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

OFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

