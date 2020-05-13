Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,871,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,732,000 after purchasing an additional 317,089 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 353,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 188,910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 137,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 988,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,461,000 after purchasing an additional 121,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Also, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,614.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,200 shares of company stock worth $2,839,234. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $94.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

