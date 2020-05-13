Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,244 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.05.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $237.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.15. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 216.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

