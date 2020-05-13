Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Equitable from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.57.

Equitable stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nick Lane acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $63,058.00. Also, CEO Mark Pearson acquired 12,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $194,326.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equitable by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 546,887 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Equitable by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Equitable by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 62,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Equitable by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

