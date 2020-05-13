SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 16,805 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 498.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKI. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,079 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

