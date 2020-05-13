CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $664.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.78.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.83% and a negative return on equity of 97.02%. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,992,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 530,971 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,010,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,407,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,902.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 393,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

