Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of HD Supply worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 25.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

