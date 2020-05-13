Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 468 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,168,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. FirstCash Inc has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $79.55.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

