Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 4,666 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $152.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.18. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

