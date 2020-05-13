Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,485 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,136,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,583,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $975,000.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $65.06.

