Sigma Planning Corp Sells 648 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. TheStreet cut Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

