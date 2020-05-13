SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 41,715 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 271.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 334.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2,966.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.71. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

