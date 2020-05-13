TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of TRU opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

