Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,210 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

