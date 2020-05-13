Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.