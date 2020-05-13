Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 716.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,269 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of CF Industries worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,859.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 911.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 342.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. TheStreet cut shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

