SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 274.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,097 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other Home Bancshares news, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

