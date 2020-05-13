Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $5.96 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 303,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

