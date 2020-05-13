CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Nomura

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTMX. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $664.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.78. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.02% and a negative net margin of 97.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

