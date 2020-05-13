SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 35,832 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 1,166.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth $115,208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,825,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,185 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth $20,371,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth $19,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after acquiring an additional 357,973 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KL opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KL has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

