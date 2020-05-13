Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.53.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

