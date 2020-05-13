Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 3,098 Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,223,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,629,000 after purchasing an additional 148,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,445,000 after purchasing an additional 111,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 507,195 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4,702.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,406,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,708,000 after acquiring an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

INGR stock opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Inc has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.90.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

