Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 321 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF stock opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.91.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.